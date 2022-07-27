Search
Wally DeckerJul 27, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Those late night crickets have been performing at a high level lately…serenading us into dreamland on a nightly basis.  On the other side of that slumber, the songbird greets the sunshine and the new day.  For some reason, that song seems a little clearer in summer.

 

Somewhere in the stillness of the night is a momentary quiet place where neither creature’s voice is heard.  It’s almost a deafening silence similar to the snow-covered evening from that occasional Carolina winter storm.  This is when I listen more intently for the things that may not be audible in other circumstances.

 

These are the times you might question if you are alone in the solitude of the moment.  You wonder if the choices of life lead us to such points.  We choose our entertainment, our inspiration, even our sustenance on our own timeframe.  The Binge is on our schedule. Only what we want; only when we want it and delivered in an easily consumable format.  It’s like living life in playback.

 

Live Action tends to be more difficult.  It requires more focus, more commitment, more endurance and opens the door for error.  Removing myself from things I don’t particularly enjoy removes me from…life around me.

 

So, my prayer in that moment alone is that the next moment is filled with that which is not about me.  Lord, bring on the crickets, the sparrows, the bullfrogs and even the mockingbird.  May my step from the stillness give me an even greater appreciation for the chorus of life that You have orchestrated.

 

He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.  Ecclesiastes 3:11

 

  • Wally
