Wednesday Word

1,000 Names (and a stage full of dancers)

The theater lights slowly illumine.

Dancers come into focus.

Hours of rehearsal with one purpose -worship.

The song guiding the dancers, “1,000 Names” by Phil Wickham.

‘I know You by a thousand names

And You deserve every single one

You’ve given me a million ways

To be amazed at what You’ve done

And I am lost in wonder. At all You do…’

Whickham explains that his inspired lyrics “highlight so many of God’s names revealed in Scripture. God’s names reveal His nature: His attributes, character, and actions. God reveals His nature to us first and foremost through His written Word. But He allows us to personally experience the truth of what His Word says about Him. He reveals Himself in tangible ways in our lives.” *

Back to the dancers on that stage in worship mode.

As they gracefully move in choreographed unison, words appear on a 30-foot wall behind the dancers. The words, attributes (or names if you will) of God.

“Healer, Bondage Breaker, Provider, Sustainer, I Am, Father, Love, Alpha and Omega, etc.” Watching these names of God slowly scroll above the dancers, worshiping to this song – Wow.

What a powerful overload of the senses (in the best way)!

“You have turned my sorrow into joyful dancing.

No longer am I sad and wearing sackcloth.

I thank you from my heart, and I will never stop

singing your praises, my LORD and my God.”

Psalm 30:11-12

-Verne

Note: CrossMovement Dance and their Night of Worship at the Smith Civic Center in Lexington is the inspiration for my devotional. This dance ministry is celebrating 25 years of teaching and building up young women and men in the name of Jesus. Find out more at

https://www.facebook.com/CrossMovement-Dance-371827716680959/

*Article: “Responding to God’s character through worship”

https://www.newreleasetoday.com/article.php?article_id=3442