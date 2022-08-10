Wednesday Word

Matthew 24: 42-44 – 42 “Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come. 43 But understand this: If the owner of the house had known at what time of night the thief was coming, he would have kept watch and would not have let his house be broken into. 44 So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.

There has never been a time in my life when I have heard more believers talking about the end times and Jesus coming back…never. A few nights ago at a church member meeting, two of my pastors prayed, telling the Lord that we are tired of all that is happening around us, and almost pleading with Jesus to “come back tonight.” Will you and I be ready?

According to the scripture referenced here we “must be ready” because He will come when “we do not expect Him.” Does that make your heart beat faster in great anticipation or does it instead strike fear in you? Now I don’t know about you but I would certainly not want to be arguing with a neighbor when He comes back…or watching something inappropriate on TV…or gossiping at work about some person or persons.

Now I’m not suggesting that you go lock yourself up in some church sanctuary and just sit there and wait…you may be there a while. Or that you give up watching ball games, spending time with friends or going to the beach for the weekend. My point is this: don’t you and I want to redeem this season that we’re in getting as close to God as we possibly can, while continuing to grow in righteousness each and every day of our lives? Doing things like spending time with fellow believers, sharing the Good News with others, or spending more time in prayer and the reading and study of God’s word? Or perhaps, if I may be so bold, listening to more Christian music on your favorite local radio station? I’m just sayin’…

So what do you want to be doing if Jesus comes back tonight?…

Grace and Peace,

Dennis