Wednesday Word

Soda Fountain to Pharmacy

May 11, 1980 a young cute girl graduates from the UNC School of Pharmacy in Chapel Hill. After graduation, with her car packed, she heads to Winston-Salem where a job at Eckerd Drugs awaits her. All of a sudden, she’s a single young female living in a city she didn’t know much about. It’s kind of funny that when she was in high school in Raleigh, she worked at the soda fountain at the local Eckerd there. The joke is that she worked her way up from the snack bar to counting pills and distributing drugs over the counter in the pharmacy!

Anyway, fast-forward six years later, and with God’s provision, He introduced me to her, first as friends for several months to eventually dating. Within two months of dating each other, we knew God was up to something and that he had put us together for a lifetime. At the time, we had both been serving the Lord for several years, so we were already secure in who we were in Him as individuals, which even enhanced our relationship as a couple even more. We tied the knot a year and a half later June 4, 1988!

34 years later, and two children and five grandchildren later, our lives as so blessed. Both our children’s families are genuinely serving the Lord! What more could a parent ask for?

In just a few weeks, after 42 years of working in full-time pharmacy, my sweetheart will retire. She is super excited and I’m really happy for her too. She has given so much to her profession and word amongst her co-workers is that she is the ultimate team player! Also, through the years, she has been a beacon of God’s light and has looked for the opportunity to share God’s love to co-workers as well as customers. Congratulation Nancy!! A new mission field awaits!

Here’s to you Nancy & Go Heels…

Kurt

Ps. Remembering 1980

Gas: $1.19

Postal Stamp: $0.15 cents

Movie Ticket: $2.69

Also, Ronald Reagan wasn’t even in his first term as President and Elvis had only been dead three years!