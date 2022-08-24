Wednesday Word

“Again I saw that under the sun the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread all.to the wise, nor riches to the intelligent, nor favor to those with knowledge, but time and chance happen to them.” Ecclesiastes 9:11

There are several avenues to travel down with this verse, but lets’ focus on “the race is not to the swift.”

I began focusing intently on cardio exercise a few years ago, after some health issues necessitated that I largely give up weightlifting. Having never been what you would call an avid runner, this started off as a grueling process, fraught with trial and error, discouragement, and only small breakthroughs. But gradually, I developed an inner resolve to reach certain milestones, and from there, through sheer determination and learning, I reached a point where I felt no apprehension about calling myself an actual runner. It came down to understanding pacing. Once I understood the science of starting slowly instead of taking off like a rocket, gradually increasing speed, and maintaining that speed throughout the run, I found that I could go on for miles, sometimes even on days when I don’t necessarily feel like putting my feet to the track. I’m not saying that every day brings a miraculous burst of energy, but I’m much more able to push through what once were significant challenges.

The spiritual parallels are obvious. Our fast-paced culture demands we start out of the gate each day as if we’re shot out of cannon, only to discover our resources depleted because we’ve failed to set the pace with time in God’s word, and with prayer. We burn ourselves out under the weight of the false understanding that God is fully dependent on us to be the answer to every question that those around us have, and that those answers must be immediate. We put too much on our agenda, subconsciously giving in to the old notion that God will never give us more than we can handle, when the truth is that life is often volumes more than we can bear, and without understanding this truth, our need to trust in God gets placed on the backburner, leading to pushing ourselves at breakneck speed instead of running at the pace he wants to establish for us.

Pacing includes understanding when to slow down and rest. Jesus recognized this when he said to his disciples in Mark 6:31, “Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.” The verse goes on to say, “For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat.”

As much as we feel the need to be spiritual giants, faithfulness, and with it, the Lord’s commendation, often comes in running a steady race, and in developing the discipline to set your pace.