Wednesday Word

“…blessed are your eyes because they see, and your ears because they hear.”

Matthew 13:16 NIV

The simple life.

Weekends are a change of pace for me. I embrace the opportunity to slow down a bit and enjoy the simple things in my life. Feeding Winnie (our little goat) on the weekends is daddy’s job! Spending time with my family, priceless!

Changing of the seasons. Fall is coming. I’ve noticed.

More recently, the dogwood tree right outside our kitchen window is turning ever so slightly. Lush green leaves transitioning to deep burgundy. And then a flash of yellow? Oh, that would be the tiny yellow and black finch (likely an American Goldfinch) popping down from the dogwood limbs into one our two birdbaths. Enduring a quick bath and a quick sip of water – then taking flight. Just to come back and do it all over again. I’ve noticed.

And those hummingbirds (maybe 2 or 3, I lose count) that zoom between the back deck and the front gardens. Sometimes a reminder to change the water in the birdbath and brew more sweet water for the hummers.

I’ve noticed.

I love that the Lord allows us to participate in His creation. Sunrises and sunsets.

The ever-changing cloud formations. The gentle wind that blows at will. I’ve noticed.

At this stage of my life, I am embracing the simple things in life. Taking time to notice God’s creation. To acknowledge His existence more now than ever before.

What are you noticing?

‘For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. So, they have no excuse for not knowing God.’ Romans 1:20 NLT

-Verne