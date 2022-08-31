ME 336-671-EDIT
August 23,2020 4:08:36 PM
I tried to call you but no answer. Maybe
you are napping. I love the pictures [EDIT].
Sorry I had to break away last time to
diagnose the AM transmitter problem. Its
complex but composed of simplier units. Its
like troubleshooting life’s issues which can
be complex. You break it down into smaller
simplier issues and solve each one at a time.
The world, the flesh, and the devil will try
throwing the whole mess at us at once
to discourage us. God instead reminds us
to deal with the smaller issues one by one
to solve the problem. And HE will gladly
help us do it. God does not force us to do
right things but He does work hard at
encouraging us to do so! Don’t listen to the
voice of the enemy. God has been working
and we will gradually see His Hand if we
press on. We must free our lives of anger
as left to its own, it will take over and leave
us depressed. I have been depressed and its
like a grave with the ends knocked out…
depression is like a magnifying glass…under it
every little bug looks like a monster…every
problem, blown out of proportion. OK. Sorry
I missed you. I love you and am so proud of you.
I see you through the eyes of faith…settled,
blessed, fulfilled ,loving, faithful and maybe
even a little rich. Haha!
Love you… papa j
- Today’s Wednesday WORD is actually a TEXT
to a special person. I ran across it scrolling back
through my text messages. I consider you special
so please feel free to also receive it if you will. I
don’t usually share personal messages but I think I
can I trust you with this one. Everybody needs a
little verbal hug every now and then!
John Hill
My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.
MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by John Hill (see all)
- Wednesday Word - September 14, 2022
- Wednesday Word - June 29, 2022
- Wednesday Word - May 25, 2022