Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillSep 14, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

ME 336-671-EDIT

August 23,2020 4:08:36 PM

 

I tried to call you but no answer. Maybe

you are napping. I love the pictures [EDIT].

Sorry I  had to break away last time to

diagnose the AM transmitter problem. Its

complex but composed of simplier units. Its

like troubleshooting life’s issues which  can

be complex. You break it down into smaller

simplier issues and solve each one at a time.

The world, the flesh, and the devil will try

throwing the whole mess at us at once

to discourage us. God instead reminds us

to deal with the smaller issues one by one

to solve the problem. And HE will gladly

help us do it. God does not force us to do

right things but He does work hard at

encouraging us to do so! Don’t listen to the

voice of the enemy. God has been working

and we will gradually see His Hand if we

press on. We must free our lives of anger

as left to its own, it will take over and leave

us depressed. I have been depressed and its

like a grave with the ends knocked out…

depression is like a magnifying glass…under it

every little bug looks like a monster…every

problem, blown out of proportion. OK. Sorry

I missed you. I love you and am so proud of you.

I see you through the eyes of faith…settled,

blessed, fulfilled ,loving, faithful and maybe

even a little rich. Haha!

 

Love you… papa j

 

  1. Today’s Wednesday WORD is actually a TEXT

to a special person. I ran across it scrolling back

through my text messages. I consider you special

so please feel free to also receive it if you will. I

don’t usually share personal messages but I think I

can I trust you with this one. Everybody needs a

little verbal hug every now and then!

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Career Connections’ – Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

Verne HillSep 13, 2022

Target ‘Car Seat Trade-In’ through Sept 24…

Verne HillSep 13, 2022

Testing of Voting Machines Open to Public

Verne HillSep 13, 2022

Community Events

Aug
16
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Aug 16 @ 6:30 pm – Oct 11 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $30.00 (per person) To register: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1149113 336.764.2949
Aug
23
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm – Oct 18 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $30.00 (per person) To register: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1149113 336.764.2949
Aug
29
Mon
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Quart... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Quart... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Aug 29 – Sep 26 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins September[...]
Aug
30
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Financial Peace University @ Oak Forest United Methodist Church (Midway Community)
Aug 30 @ 6:30 pm – Oct 25 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $30.00 (per person) To register: https://www.ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1149113 336.764.2949
Sep
6
Tue
6:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. https://www.griefshare.org/groups/152850 For more info: 336.760-1711 Childcare not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes