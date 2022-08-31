Wednesday Word

Road Side Assistance

This past Saturday began just like any ordinary day. The weather was nice and Nancy and I were excited and looking forward to taking a few of our church friends on a bicycle trip to the mountains to check out the early season of the fall foliage! We had a great time riding bikes through the trails enjoying all the autumn colors that God’s tapestry had provided.

After the 3-hour bike ride was over, we all (tired as we were), boarded and loaded up the church activity bus and headed home. What a great fall day I thought as I was driving the bus down the mountain. And then it happened…

After coming through Wilkesboro, traveling about 60mph, all of a sudden and within a span of about 10-15 seconds, I heard this noise that continued to get louder and louder and I realized that one of the front tires had blown out on the bus. Fortunately, I was able to pull the vehicle safely onto the shoulder of the road and out of harms way.

Nearly three hours later and with the help of the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department, road side assistance came and we were on our way! This whole ordeal had me thinking of many different and frighting scenarios that could have happened…

I could’ve lost control of the bus and crashed and/or hit someone else.

It could’ve been raining and/or nighttime.

The blown tire could’ve happened while coming down the mountain.

I am SO thankful that God protected us and allowing us to live in the shadow of His wing!!

Psalm 91:4 says… He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.

Kurt