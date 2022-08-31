Wednesday Word

Distracted Living

Losing a job unexpectantly.

The test result from your doctor that is life shattering.

A close relationship goes sour.

A pandemic that divides, destroys and delusions.

The storms of life can consume us without warning.

Guilt, fear, shame, insecurity, worry, depression for example can slowly overtake us.

As author and pastor Andy Clapp reflects, “as Christians we have two options when the storms of life come –

focus on the storm or focus on Jesus – the One who gives us hope.”

“Your problems (life storms if you will) feel so heavy, because you have given them to much power,”

writes Sarah Young in her “Jesus Calling: Morning and Evening” devotional. “Each time you focus

on a problem (a struggle, a storm) you turn your focus away from Jesus.”

Hold fast dear brothers and sisters to the One who calms the storms and brings not just life, but life eternal!

“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

2 Corinthians 4:16-18 NIV

-Verne