Wednesday Word

“Fair Thee Well”

Another year of the Carolina Classic Fair has come and gone, and I thought it might be a good idea to do what my daughter Taylor and I used to do when she was a little girl. At the end of a day together, I’d ask her to share with me where she’d seen God that day. Her vision “through the eyes of a child” never ceased to amaze me!

So, I’d like to attempt to do the same with fair week. Here’s where I saw God last week:

Definitely in the weather. The contrasts between the storms Friday night and the wet and chilly 1st weekend; then the beauty, warmth and chills of Fall arriving on Monday and remaining with us all week.

In the eyes of the little children, including my "Little Men," as they took in all the sights and sounds of the fair.

In the attitudes and personalities of our WBFJ Volunteers (The BEST ANYWHERE!), who gave so freely of their time and talents to once again help us out at the fair.

In the Ministries of our Underwriters and Recipients of Plinko, who are doing so many awesome things, in our communities and around the world, to further the Gospel.

On Wednesday night at the Rend Collective concert, one of the best attended and most worshipful concerts I've seen in years at the Fair. BTW, we understand there were a number of decisions for Christ made as well!

In the many comments I heard from folks who came to the Gazebo and told us how much they appreciated the ministry of WBFJ (Which, by the way, stands for "We Broadcast 4 Jesus") It's ALL about HIM, and never about us.

In the commitment, hard work and attitudes of my co-workers here at WBFJ, most of whom have been doing this for many years. This is the most dedicated, yet humble, team and family I've ever had the pleasure of working with.

When I was reunited with one of God's angels from over 4 years ago, a therapist from Novant Health who had been so loving and helpful to me after a stroke.

When I left the Gazebo for the last time Saturday afternoon, I couldn’t help but think that I’d come all week to work at the fair and, instead, a Revival had broken out! Praise God and thank you! Let’s keep it going!

Grace and Peace,

Dennis