Oct 19, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Pastor Appreciation Month. It can look a lot different to the PK (Preacher’s Kid) – Especially those of us from a generation ago that did not celebrate such.  Growing up in the church parsonage provided a first hand look at so many aspects of church ministry.  Long hours of deep commitment to the Lord, the Word and the Body so often appeared unseen and/or unappreciated.  In the world of “you can’t please everyone” – it seemed too often that “you can’t please anyone”.  Many times, the spiritual leaders on Sunday seemed to take a turn for the worse by Monday morning.  Instead, the inconspicuous church member sitting quietly in their pew appeared  to be that beacon of necessary encouragement that the Lord provided.

 

I don’t regret this upbringing.  It was fascinating to have a front row seat to the best and worst of church life.  What I do regret is the measure of success and failure too often associated with such – both for the lay leader and the paid ministerial staff.  Apparently, “well done good and faithful servant” isn’t good enough on our measuring stick of ministry.

 

So, here’s to the good and faithful servant leader…May God grant you the full measure of His goodness and grace as you find time to prepare your sermon, plan your program, recruit the necessary assistance, visit when you can and attempt to put out fires on all fronts.  You are appreciated.  Your efforts are not in vain.  God’s blessing is promised.  It’s Harvest season after all – now, there’s something to celebrate!

 

  • Wally (lifelong Preacher’s Kid)
Wally Decker
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

