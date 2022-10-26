Wednesday Word

Today, my husband Ron and I celebrate our 31st Wedding Anniversary. Thank you, Lord, for walking and carrying us through these years. On Monday, all of that could have changed. I got a call from my daughter that dad had fallen off of the roof. When he was unable to talk to me, I immediately left work to go see how he was. Of course, the road was closed and I had to take a detour. It seemed like the longest road, with many lights to get through town, and then it was just me. As I was asking the Lord to be with Ron, He was letting me know He was with us both. It’s as if He parted the red sea for me to get home. Not one person was on the road but me at 4:30 in the afternoon. It was a surreal quiet that was filled with the presence of the Lord. When I got home I found Ron had gotten up and was in pain. It appeared that He made it through the fall without a broken bone. At dinner, he thanked the Lord that he had not broken his neck. He should also have thanked Him for me not breaking his neck. What was He thinking getting on that ladder, on that roof without someone there to help him? I was so relieved he was not hurt worse and upset with him all at the same moment. He was in pain but woke up this morning feeling much better than we were expecting but were hoping!!!

With it being our anniversary, it made me think of all we have come through in all of our years. We are not different from many of you. Overcoming obstacles, and being committed to one another even if and when we drive each other crazy. The good, the bad, the glorious, and the ugly all rolled up into one beautiful marriage. The covenant relationship that we entered into with our God on October 26, 1991 has been sustained through the relationship we have with Jesus. We are thankful that through it all He has never left us, and will never forsake us!!!

This brings me to the even if. I have many friends whose spouses left for heaven much sooner than ever expected. Who loved God with all their hearts, and believed their sickness to be healed that were not realized on this side of heaven. We all have friends or family members whom we knew would be healed on this side of heaven that were not. We question, why? Questions we may never have answers for and it is in that place that our sweet Jesus sticks closer than a brother and we trust our God even if our prayers were not answered in the way we would hope they would be. We lean into Jesus and rest in the goodness and mercy of our God. Even if…… Our God is trustworthy and true and worthy to be praised, even if……..

Here’s a few lines from the song Miracle Power by We the Kingdom that has been on my heart;

I may not know

What a day may bring

But I know

Who brings the day

On the darkest night

When I cannot see

Still my soul will say

My soul will say

I believe in miracle power

In a wonder working God

I am filled with the Holy Spirit

Working wonders in my heart

I belong to a loving Father

I’m a friend of Christ His Son

When it feels like I won’t make it

I call on Jesus

Oh, there’s miracle power

When I call on Jesus

And so, I rest and I pray you will, too. No matter what we are going through, the good, the bad, the glorious, and the ugly. Rest in the goodness of our God and His amazing love for us all!!!

Thank you, Lord, for your plan for my life that you brought Ron and me together to do life together, raise our family, and grow old together as long as you give us breath.

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7

bonnie