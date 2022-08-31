Things to keep an eye on if need them and you want to save money!!

What to buy in October (and save some money)

Outdoor furniture. Expect deals on patio furniture, grills now that summer has ended.

Jeans. October tends to be a great time to buy a new pair of jeans.

Candy. The closer you get to October 31st, the better your chances of snagging a discounted bag of candy! NOTE: Expect to pay up to 35% more for candy in October!

Skip the Electronics? Save major spending on electronics for Black Friday (Nov. 25). That’s when you typically see the heftiest discounts on TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, smartphones and activity trackers.

www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-skip-october