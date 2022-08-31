Search
What to buy in October (and save some money)

Oct 06, 2022Comments Off on What to buy in October (and save some money)

Things to keep an eye on if need them and you want to save money!!

Outdoor furniture. Expect deals on patio furniture, grills now that summer has ended.

Jeans. October tends to be a great time to buy a new pair of jeans.

Candy. The closer you get to October 31st, the better your chances of snagging a discounted bag of candy! NOTE: Expect to pay up to 35% more for candy in October!

Skip the Electronics? Save major spending on electronics for Black Friday (Nov. 25). That’s when you typically see the heftiest discounts on TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, smartphones and activity trackers.

www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-skip-october

Previous Post‘Operation Crash Reduction’ cracking down on speeders

VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."

