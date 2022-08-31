Winning Woolly Worm Predicts ‘Cold + Snow’

The winner of the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk this past week is ‘Porta Potty’.

‘Porta Potty’ beat out two dozen woolly worms during this past weekend’s Festival. The prediction: The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty’s ‘brown or black stripes’. http://www.woollyworm.com/

BTW: The Woolly Bear caterpillar has 13 brown and black segments which (they say) correspond to the 13 weeks of winter. The lighter brown a segment is, the milder that week of winter will be. The darker, the colder + snowier the corresponding week will be.

