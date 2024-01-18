WHAT'S NEW
Women’s Self Defense Class (January 20)

January 18, 2024

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Women’s Self Defense Class this Saturday, January 20 at 7am.

Location: Fuel Fitness (2825 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem)

*Join trained instructors for a FREE self-defense seminar.

Sign up at https://bit.ly/48JEoP9

