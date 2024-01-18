Women’s Self Defense Class (January 20)
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Women’s Self Defense Class this Saturday, January 20 at 7am.
Location: Fuel Fitness (2825 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem)
*Join trained instructors for a FREE self-defense seminar.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/48JEoP9
