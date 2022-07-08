“The Wonder Years” star finding ‘joy’ through Holy Spirit

“The Holy Spirit has been with me”

Danica McKellar (who played Winnie on the hit TV series “The Wonder Years” ) has recently shared more about her faith in God, pointing to His power – the power of the Holy Spirit- to bring us peace in the midst of hardship. She recently posted on Instagram about the death of a loved one, saying that even in the sadness she has found joy through the Holy Spirit.

“I’ll be honest; it’s been super rough time over here with a sudden and unexpected death in the family… but we are hanging in there. Life hits us all with challenges of all sorts at various times. Just remember that we are not alone. Love and comfort are just one breath away.”

“I have had moments of joy amidst this tragedy, absolutely because of connection to God. I used to be uncomfortable with the term Holy Spirit, and used to think of it as Universal Love,” she explains, describing her pre-Christian days. “But I can tell you, the Holy Spirit has been in me and with me through this difficult time and I’m just so grateful.”

McKellar revealed back in May that she’s recently discovered the saving grace of Jesus Christ in a powerful way. “And I can tell you I’m experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I’ve never had before, and it feels miraculous,” she said on Instagram.

“I have been going to church and finding a lot of amazing love and peace and purpose and it’s blowing my mind. I always had this other preconceived notion of what that was when people talked about Jesus and the Lord. I just didn’t quite get it,” she said.

Lately, McKellar has also been posting about other areas that are dear to her heart, like promoting Camp Christmas for foster kids.

BTW: Actress Danica McKellar played Winnie Cooper in the television series The Wonder Years from 1988 to 1993.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/july/the-holy-spirit-has-been-in-me-and-with-me-danica-mckellar-reveals-god-has-been-carrying-her-through-hard-times?