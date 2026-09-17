Worship night at the Maze (Sept 26)

The 4th annual Worship night at Alpha and Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville is planned for Saturday (Sept 26, 2026).

Caleb & John along with Breanna Nix and Mickey Bell. Salvation message from Craig Church.

Tickets include a day at the Maze (including 30+ attractions plus onsite restaurant) and the worship concerts later in the day! *Bring your lawn chair and an umbrella. Rain or shine event.

www.alphaomegacornmaze.com/

*Special thanks to Lori Walker with Alpha and Omega Corn Maze for sharing on the WBFJ Morning Show!

Check out our conversation…