WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Worship night at the Maze (Sept 26)

Worship night at the Maze (Sept 26)

wbfj-verne
September 17, 2026

The 4th annual Worship night at Alpha and Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville is planned for Saturday (Sept 26, 2026).

Caleb & John along with Breanna Nix and Mickey Bell. Salvation message from Craig Church.

Tickets include a day at the Maze (including 30+ attractions plus onsite restaurant) and the worship concerts later in the day! *Bring your lawn chair and an umbrella. Rain or shine event.

www.alphaomegacornmaze.com/

 

*Special thanks to Lori Walker with Alpha and Omega Corn Maze for sharing on the WBFJ Morning Show!

Check out our conversation…

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

 Middle Eastern Christian Festival (Sept 26 – 27)

wbfj-verne
September 18, 2026

Friday News September 18, 2026

wbfj-verne
September 18, 2026

Rural Hall Area Plan Public Input Sessions

wbfj-verne
September 17, 2026

CHONDA PIERCE @ TRIAD BAPTIST

wdecker_wbfj
September 17, 2026

Veterans Benefits Live & Homeless Veterans Stand Down (Sept 17 + 18)

wbfj-verne
September 17, 2026

Thursday News September 17, 2026

wbfj-verne
September 17, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.