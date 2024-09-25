WHAT'S NEW
WORSHIP NIGHT AT THE MAZE

wdecker_wbfj
September 25, 2024

Worship Night at the Maze

September 28th starting at 7:00pm

Join us for a night of worship this September with Leanna Crawford and Jason Crabb!

Call us at 336-466-5402 for more details. 

https://www.alphaomegacornmaze.com/

WBFJ will be there!

