WORSHIP NIGHT AT THE MAZE
Worship Night at the Maze
September 28th starting at 7:00pm
Join us for a night of worship this September with Leanna Crawford and Jason Crabb!
Call us at 336-466-5402 for more details.
WBFJ will be there!
