 Would you try “Pickle Pizza”?

 That’s right. “Pickle Pizza” will be one of the new food offerings at the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem beginning September 30, 2022.

Pickle Pizza is a featured item crafted by midway concessioners Doug and Lori Dills … and yes “Dills” is really their last name! The pie is made with hand tossed dough, a special dill flavored dressing sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and dill seasoning. Layered on top are thin slices of bright green pickles.

Other offerings include: Funnel Cakes, Deep Fried Oreos, a Foot-Long Corn Dog, Frosted Flakes Chicken and yes ‘Pickle Pizza’.  *The Carolina Classic Fair begins next Friday (Sept 30) through October 9. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

