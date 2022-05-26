Wycliffe: Reaching the deaf community with the Gospel

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 5, 2022)
Reaching the deaf community with the Gospel.
Learn more about Wycliffe Associates’ ‘Symbolic Universal Notation’ (or SUN Project) from program coordinator Stacy Shaviak.
Fact: There are over 90 million ‘deaf or deaf/blind’ individuals globally, making them the largest un-reached people group on the planet.
An estimated 80% are considered ‘illiterate’ (or cannot communicate in their local sign language).
Imagine their difficulty in gaining access to God’s word.
Symbolic Universal Notation or (SUN) is a written, concept-based language created by Wycliffe Associates (Bible Translators) using around 90 symbols. Deaf and deaf/blind individuals, regardless of where they live in the world, can be taught this ‘language’ in a few weeks. BTW: It takes 9 years (on average) to learn Braille.
*Using a symbolic system of writing, the illiterate deaf who are not educated in sign language, as well as the deaf-blind, can read God’s word for themselves.
resources.wycliffeassociates.org/opportun…amework/
bibleineverylanguage.org/processes/sun/
*As Heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 05, 2022)
VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
