Election 2026: Update your voter information or register today
Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.
Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions. https://www.ncsbe.gov/
Starting Friday (Sept 4), election officials across North Carolina are starting to mail out ‘absentee ballots’ to voters who request a ballot for the upcoming mid-term election.
All registered voters can choose how they wish to cast their ballot: by mail, in person during the 17-day early voting period (starting Oct 15), or in person on Election Day (Nov 3).
*North Carolina is the first state in the country to send absentee ballots to voters. www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2026/09/02/voting-2026-general-election-begins-week-nc