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Home Election 2026: Update your voter information or register today

Election 2026: Update your voter information or register today

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2026

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with questions.  https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Starting Friday (Sept 4), election officials across North Carolina are starting to mail out ‘absentee ballots’ to voters who request a ballot for the upcoming mid-term election. 

All registered voters can choose how they wish to cast their ballot: by mail, in person during the 17-day early voting period (starting Oct 15), or in person on Election Day (Nov 3).

*North Carolina is the first state in the country to send absentee ballots to voters.  www.ncsbe.gov/news/press-releases/2026/09/02/voting-2026-general-election-begins-week-nc

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