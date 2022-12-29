Community Happenings
REFIT CLASSES
Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Saturday’s @ 9:00am & Monday’s @ 6:30pm
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages &
fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning & Monday evenings!
(336) 703-0083
REFIT CLASSES
Hope Center (Kernersville)
Tuesday’s @ 6:30pm
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages &
fitness levels and is held every Tuesday evening!
REFIT CLASSES
Turning Point Church (Kernersville)
Thursday’s @ 6:30pm
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages &
fitness levels and is held every Thursday evening!
BLOOD DRIVE
Kernersville Family YMCA (Kernersville)
Thursday, December 29 (9:00 – 1:30)
Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross
To schedule an appointment: 1 (800) RED CROSS
Walk-ins welcomed
BLOOD DRIVE
Reynolda Church (Winston-Salem)
Friday, December 30 (9:00 – 1:30)
Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross
To schedule an appointment: 1 (800) RED CROSS
Walk-ins welcomed
FUN RUN & RIBBON CUTTING
Fleet Feet (Clemmons)
Saturday, January 7 @ 9:00am
The Fun Run & Ribbon Cutting is in conjunction
with opening of the new Fleet Feet store in Clemmons!
RSVP: http://werunwinston.com
FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERISTY
Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sunday’s @ 5:15pm beginning January 8
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week class based on
Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.”
For registration info: (336) 996-7573
GRIEFSHARE
Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Monday’s @ 6:30pm beginning January 9
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group
for people grieving the loss of a loved one.
(336) 788-7600
Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons) is hiring for Summer Camp!!
Paid positions are available for college-aged students for a 11-week summer commitment.
http://campmerriwood.net