Community Happenings

REFIT CLASSES

Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)

Saturday’s @ 9:00am & Monday’s @ 6:30pm

Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages &

fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning & Monday evenings!

(336) 703-0083

REFIT CLASSES

Hope Center (Kernersville)

Tuesday’s @ 6:30pm

http://refitrev.com

REFIT CLASSES

Turning Point Church (Kernersville)

Thursday’s @ 6:30pm

http://refitrev.com

BLOOD DRIVE

Kernersville Family YMCA (Kernersville)

Thursday, December 29 (9:00 – 1:30)

Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

To schedule an appointment: 1 (800) RED CROSS

Walk-ins welcomed

BLOOD DRIVE

Reynolda Church (Winston-Salem)

Friday, December 30 (9:00 – 1:30)

Walk-ins welcomed

FUN RUN & RIBBON CUTTING

Fleet Feet (Clemmons)

Saturday, January 7 @ 9:00am

The Fun Run & Ribbon Cutting is in conjunction

with opening of the new Fleet Feet store in Clemmons!

RSVP: http://werunwinston.com

FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERISTY

Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)

Sunday’s @ 5:15pm beginning January 8

The Financial Peace University is a 9-week class based on

Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.”

For registration info: (336) 996-7573

GRIEFSHARE

Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)

Monday’s @ 6:30pm beginning January 9

GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group

for people grieving the loss of a loved one.

(336) 788-7600