Community Happenings

December 29, 2022

REFIT CLASSES
Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)

Saturday’s @ 9:00am & Monday’s @ 6:30pm

Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages &
fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning & Monday evenings!

(336) 703-0083

 

 

 

REFIT CLASSES
Hope Center (Kernersville)

Tuesday’s @ 6:30pm

Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages &
fitness levels and is held every Tuesday evening!

http://refitrev.com

 

 

 

REFIT CLASSES
Turning Point Church (Kernersville)

Thursday’s @ 6:30pm

Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages &
fitness levels and is held every Thursday evening!

http://refitrev.com

 

 

 

 

BLOOD DRIVE
Kernersville Family YMCA (Kernersville)

Thursday, December 29 (9:00 – 1:30)

Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

To schedule an appointment: 1 (800) RED CROSS
Walk-ins welcomed

 

 

 

BLOOD DRIVE
Reynolda Church (Winston-Salem)

Friday, December 30 (9:00 – 1:30)

Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

To schedule an appointment: 1 (800) RED CROSS
Walk-ins welcomed

 

 

 

FUN RUN & RIBBON CUTTING
Fleet Feet (Clemmons)

Saturday, January 7 @ 9:00am

The Fun Run & Ribbon Cutting is in conjunction
with opening of the new Fleet Feet store in Clemmons!

RSVP: http://werunwinston.com

 

 

FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERISTY
Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)

Sunday’s @ 5:15pm beginning January 8

The Financial Peace University is a 9-week class based on
Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.”

For registration info: (336) 996-7573

 

 

GRIEFSHARE
Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)

Monday’s @ 6:30pm beginning January 9

GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group
for people grieving the loss of a loved one.

(336) 788-7600

 

 

 

Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons) is hiring for Summer Camp!!
Paid positions are available for college-aged students for a 11-week summer commitment.
http://campmerriwood.net

