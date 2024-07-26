Friday News for July 26, 2024

Topic: What Olympic event are you most excited to watch?? Join the discussion on Facebook / wbfj

Let the Summer Games begin. The opening ceremonies are set for TODAY in Paris! For the first time in Summer Games history, the Opening Ceremony will be held outside of a stadium – with athletes ‘floating’ in boats down city’s famous River Seine! The festival on the water will begin at 1:30pm Eastern time (Paris time). *NBC (and streaming service Peacock) will be LIVE plus a replay later this evening! The Olympic Games run through August 11th. https://www.nbcnews.com/sports/olympics/olympics-2024-opening-ceremony-watch-start-time-rcna163453

Nearly 600 athletes will represent Team USA across 31 different sports in Paris. Team USA will feature athletes from 46 states and the District of Columbia. Age range: 16 years old to almost 60. LIVE Olympic News https://www.nbcnews.com/sports/olympics/live-blog/olympics-2024-opening-ceremony-live-updates-rcna162617

Team USA: Shining for Jesus in Paris. From track and field’s Anna Hall and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to wrestler Aaron Brooks and gymnast Brody Malone, ‘faith’ is sure to be on display at the Summer Olympics. Check out the Sports Spectrum link highlighting Christian athletes competing at the Summer Games on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www2.cbn.com/faith/prayer-link?utm_source=news&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news-eu-newsquickstart&utm_content=20240724-10554895&inid=8ef1e8ee-02b9-47db-abc6-6b9446376546&mot=049259

Krispy Kreme’s new sweet treats will take our ‘taste buds’ on a flavor-filled adventure to Paris. Three new doughnuts inspired by classic French flavors including Crème Brûlée, Double Chocolate Éclair, and Raspberry / Vanilla Crème.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/sports/olympics/krispy-kreme-unveils-new-parisian-themed-donuts-ahead-of-2024-olympics/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, July 26, 2024

Turner’s Chapel AME in High Point = 1pm – 5pm

Koury Convention Center in Greensboro = 8am – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Foodies Food and Culture ‘Food Truck’ Festival – featuring around 40 food trucks, craft vendors and more – happening today (July 26) through the weekend at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Friday (1pm to 9pm). Saturday (11-9pm). Sunday (11-7pm)

*Tickets are free, but registration is requested though eventbrite.com.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/food-truck-festival-winston-salem-foodees-fairgrounds/article_cb9e6eb2-45d9-11ef-b301-

Saturday is ‘Corn Day’ at the Lexington Farmers Market.

Stop by the Lexington Farmers Market on Saturday morning (8am – noon) and pick up a few ears of fresh, local corn. In addition to the usual delightful array of vegetables, produce and goods, there will be lots of juicy corn.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/celebrate-corn-day-today-at-the-lexington-farmers-market

Traffic Alert: The posted speed limit is not a suggestion…

Law Enforcement are out in force this week during the ‘Speed Wrecks Lives’ campaign, created to ‘help reduce speeding and prevent car accidents’.

FACT: Speeding accounts for 25% of all traffic-related fatalities nationwide.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 18-25, 2024

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

Details at samaritanspurse.org https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Christmas in July! Senior Service is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Forsyth County – with your generosity. Wanna participate?

Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

With 5 months till Christmas, the Hallmark Channel has announced that Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, will be cast in its upcoming Christmas film, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Wonder if there will be a Taylor Swift appearance…? 😊

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/entertainment/donna-kelce-hallmark-christmas-movie/index.htm

You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh

Go to https://www.nccash.com/ to see if you or a family member has unclaimed cash.

‘Be on guard (or be watchful) .

Stand firm in the faith.

Be courageous. Be strong.

And do everything with love.

1 Corinthians 16:13-14 NLT

*The Apostle Paul, in wrapping up this letter to believers in Corinth…