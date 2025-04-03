Stressed? “Put God first” (Coastal Therapy Center)

Are the stressors of 2025 weighing ‘negatively’ on you?

Art Klose, licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist with Coastal Therapy Center in Apex, NC, shares some timely tips on dealing with stress in 2025. Plus, Art will follow up on the one year anniversary of legal mobile sports betting in NC.

Follow up: March 2025 marks one year since online mobile sports betting (or gambling) became legal in North Carolina. Over $6 billion dollars has been wagered in N.C. from March 2024 through January 2025.

Supporters of legal betting suggest that it’s a revenue generator (and helps out our schools). Those more cautious of sports gambling stress that “sports betting usually starts as a form of entertainment but, for some, can become problematic. Gambling can become addictive, just like other behaviors and substances.” According to a statement from the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

*One notable metric: the number of calls to the state’s problem gambling hotline (877-718-5543) set a yearly record of calls 1,288 during 2024. The state law that permitted legalized sports wagering has committed $2 million annually toward ‘problem gambling resources’. https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_713dc7ec-fb8c-11ef-abd4-2b5e12f340d0.html?utm

What about the addictive nature of gambling?

What are some of the warning signs of gambling addiction?

And when should I get help?

NC Problem Gambling Helpline 1-877-718-5543. If gambling is more than a game, free help is available at https://morethanagame.nc.gov

National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER)

Art and Christina Klose are licensed Clinical Addiction Specialists with Coastal Therapy Center in Apex, NC. Connect with them by calling 919-439-9467 or clicking their website https://www.coastaltherapycenter.com/