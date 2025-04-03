Thursday, News for April 03, 2025

Helene, Beryl and Milton are being retired from the list of Atlantic hurricane names, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

A total of 100 names have now been retired and will never be used again, including the names of historic storms like Harvey, Ian, Sandy and Katrina.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/hurricane-names-beryl-helene-and-milton-retired/1761989

Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Deadly tornadoes rolling across the central US last night. Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee were hardest hit. https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/us-tornado-flooding-04-03-25/index.html

Study: This vaccine may protect against dementia? Analyzed data from more than 280,000 older adults in Wales found that individuals who received the original shingles live virus vaccine were 20% less likely to develop dementia of any type than those who were not vaccinated. *Source: The Journal Nature

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/aging/shingles-vaccine-dementia-risk-older-adults-rcna198952

Cases pertussis, the contagious respiratory illness also known as whooping cough, are on the rise nationwide – almost four times higher than this point last year.

https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/php/surveillance/index.html

The death toll from the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar last week has climbed to over 3,000 people. Thousands more have been injured or are missing. CNN

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

This Friday, High Point Heroes Club will enjoy a FREE staff led nature hike at the Piedmont Environmental Center off Penny Road in High Point from 5:30 till 7pm.

Just email or call Timpani Troxler to RSVP (336- 883-3483) or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.

Historic Tariffs: Expect to pay more? Global markets fell sharply while Wall Street taking another ‘tumble’ this morning after President Trump’s historic tariff announcement on Wednesday, which threatens to plunge the US and global economies into a recession. *Baseline tariffs of 10% will go into effect on Saturday (April 5),while the higher reciprocal rates will take effect next week (April 9). In addition, the Trump administration will place a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, beginning at midnight tonight. https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-tariffs-news-04-03-25/index.html?t=1743688859041

Farmers are expected to bear the brunt of these trade tensions. Canada and China were the second and third-largest destinations for U.S. agricultural products in 2024, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

www.scrippsnews.com/politics/president-trumps-first-100-days/what-trumps-new-tariffs-will-mean-for-us-consumers

Traffic on both Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.com increased by 30% between last Wednesday, the day tariffs were announced, and Monday, compared to the same time period last year. www.cnn.com/2025/04/02/cars/should-you-buy-or-lease-a-car-now/index.html?utm

Traffic Alert: Bridge Maintenance till 3pm (Forsyth County)

HWY 421 SB near Shallowford Road (over the Yadkin River)

Bridge Maintenance. One of two lanes will be closed through 3pm. https://drivenc.gov/#