Concerts
January 20, 2023
TOBY MAC / CROWDER
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)
Saturday, January 28 @ 7:00pm
Special Guests: Cochren & Co, Taysha Layton, Jon Reddick & Terrian
Tickets range from: $19.00 – $96.00+ (per person)
https://www.ticketmaster.com/tobymac-hits-deep-tour-greensboro-north-carolina-01-28-2023/event/2D005D1FDE407443
To charge by phone: 800.745.3000
Group Tickets: 336.373.7433
Previous Post « S@5: ‘Sanctity of Human Life’ Sunday
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.