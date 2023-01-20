WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-kurt
January 20, 2023

TOBY MAC  /  CROWDER
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Saturday, January 28 @ 7:00pm

Special Guests: Cochren & Co, Taysha Layton, Jon Reddick & Terrian

Tickets range from: $19.00 – $96.00+ (per person)
https://www.ticketmaster.com/tobymac-hits-deep-tour-greensboro-north-carolina-01-28-2023/event/2D005D1FDE407443
To charge by phone: 800.745.3000

Group Tickets: 336.373.7433

