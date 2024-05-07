Tuesday News for May 7, 2024

Reminder: Mother’s Day is this Sunday!

College graduations continue into the weekend…

Wednesday (May 8) Forsyth Tech

Thursday (May 9)

Davidson-Davie Community College

GTCC

Friday (May 10)

WSSU (Joel Coliseum)

UNC-Charlotte

App State (Friday + Saturday)

Saturday (May 11) UNC-Chapel Hill

Sunday (May 12) Duke University

Coming up –

May 18 (Saturday) Guilford College

May 20 (Monday morning) Wake Forest University

Congrats to all that have already walked across the stage including

UNC-G, Salem College, High Point University, NC State, Greensboro College…

Hope du Jour 2024: Eat out ALL day Tuesday for a great cause.

Participating restaurants across Forsyth County will donate 10% of their proceeds TODAY to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest nonprofit provider of emergency assistance. Check out a list of participating restaurants in Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Lewisville, Kernersville, Walkertown and Rural Hall at hopedujour.org.

Special thanks to David Holcomb with River Oaks Community Church for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show and sharing more about The ROCC 5k (run / walk) benefitting Pivot Ministry happening this Saturday morning (May 11) 8am – 10am (Registration starts around 6:30am) at River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons.

The ROCC 5K is an ideal race for the first timer and the fast timer, for next timer and the elite timer. Don’t forget, cash prizes for the top 3 spots in both Male / Female, and a generous gift card prize for our Master’s winners, M / F.

‘Pivot Ministry’ empowers women in low-income situations toward ‘better life and work opportunities’

Local Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Local farm locator at the News Blog.

Box Office Update: “Unsung Hero” #7 after a second weekend in theaters.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. And nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early.

Free Skin Cancer Screenings in Winston-Salem and High Point this Thursday evening! Dermatologists at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will offer free skin cancer screenings to the public this Thursday (May 9) from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at WFB Dermatology locations in Winston-Salem and High Point.

Dermatology – Country Club in Winston-Salem + Dermatology – Palladium in High Point.

No insurance or appointment is required. Anyone can receive either a spot check or a more thorough screening for skin cancer.

Last year, more than 300 people were screened between these two locations.

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day

Theme this week: “Teachers are Shining Stars!” (National Parent Teacher Association)

Shout out to your favorite ‘teacher / educator’ on our WBFJ Facebook page!

Some of the deals for educators include…

Insomnia Cookies, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Sonic Drive-in. TGI Fridays. Zaxby’s and The Good Feet Store 😊

Crayola

Teachers can get a special discount of 20% off on all products listed on their Teacher Gift Ideas category page by using the code “EDUCATORS” during checkout. For more information about this discount, visit the Crayola website.

Apple

Teachers, students, and faculty staff can access exclusive discounts for a new Mac or iPad through the Apple Education Store. Visit the Apple Education Store website and verify your educator status to unlock the discounted pricing.

Lenovo

Educators as well as students can enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. This discount covers laptops, tablets, desktops, accessories, and more. For more details visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/landingpage/students-and-teachers/

RECALL: Select Planters Peanuts being recalled in several states including NC.

The recall is limited to 4 oz. packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8 oz. cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts. Look for a universal product code of “2900002097,” while the lightly salted mixed nuts have a code of “2900001621.” www.newsweek.com/nut-recall-warning-issued-listeria-1897446

Update: The Davie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for witnesses to come forward in that deadly shooting Sunday night involving individuals in a red Dodge Charger on Highway 158 at Truist Soccer Park near Tanglewood Park. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238.

After months of waiting, Israeli forces (IDF) have begun their operation into Rafah.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli forces captured the strategic Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip – the last major Hamas stronghold

in the Gaza Strip. President Biden addressed the issue of antisemitism during his speech at the annual Holocaust Memorial Ceremony on Capitol Hill this morning.

