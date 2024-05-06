Monday News for May 6, 2024

Thank you for praying and giving through the ministry of WBFJ! You can still make your FAITH PROMISE (online) at wbfj.fm …and THANK YOU !!!!

It’s National Nurses Week

It’s also Teacher Appreciation Week

In Jesus name. A Samaritan’s Purse DC-8 cargo plane flew out of PTI this morning (8am) with more than 1,200 rolls of heavy-duty tarp en route to Sudan.

The emergency tarps will provide desperately needed shelter to more than 42,000 Sudanese civilians – providing families with a dry place to sleep as rainy season approaches. Some are calling this the worst mass displacement crisis in the world as millions have had to flee their homes over the past year due to civil unrest. Please pray that help and supplies arrive in time to do the most good!

BTW: Samaritan’s Purse has delivered more than 6,000 tons of food by way of seven truck convoys to remote areas of Sudan since April. Samaritan’s Purse is also providing mobile medical care in temporary camps.

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are still at work in Nebraska, Iowa and Oklahoma, after deadly storms hit the Midwest and Plains just 2 weeks ago. Volunteers are assisting with debris removal, tarp damaged roofs, and cut up fallen trees. While sharing HOPE only found in the name of Jesus! https://www.spvolunteer.org/

Remembering local law enforcement. The annual Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held this morning at Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem.

The gathering honors each of the Forsyth County law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. https://www.facebook.com/Cityofwspolice

A memorial service was held this morning in Charlotte for “Tommy” Weeks Jr, one of three US Marshalls that were killed last Monday. https://www.qcnews.com/

Charlotte area Lowe’s home improvement locations are giving away free blue LED lightbulbs for the community to show their support for law enforcement officers. No purchase is needed. FYI: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department expressing their gratitude for the support received in the aftermath of last Monday’s deadly shooting of four law enforcement officers while serving a warrant at a home in east Charlotte!

Box Office Update: “Unsung Hero” #7 after a second weekend in theaters.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, May 6, 2024

Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem = 7am – 4pm

Guilford College (Hege Library) W. Friendly Ave in Greensboro = 10am – 3pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

American flags / State flags will remain at half-staff today in honor of ‘Fallen Firefighters’ across the nation (and locally). BTW: National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day was this past Sunday

Close finishes in Sports over the weekend?

Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday…

while Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 by a staggering 0.001 seconds in Kansas on Sunday over second-place finisher Chris Buescher in a photo finish – now THE closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, according to NASCAR.

Local Strawberry Farms

Local Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability).

Hope du Jour 2024: Eat out for a great cause this Tuesday (May 7)!

Participating restaurants across Forsyth County will be donating 10% of their proceeds for the day to Crisis Control Ministry, Forsyth County’s largest nonprofit provider of emergency assistance.

There are more than 80 participating restaurants in Winston-Salem alone, plus restaurants in Clemmons, Lewisville, Kernersville, Walkertown and Rural Hall.

There even is a food truck, Taste Jamaica, that is participating this year.

For more information, including a complete list of participating businesses, visit hopedujour.org.