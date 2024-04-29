S@5: Mental health, substance use and overdose in Forsyth County

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Annie Vasquez, ‘Substance Use Health Educator’, Forsyth County Department of Public Health will share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the connection between mental health, substance use and overdose in Forsyth County. Listen now…

Forget about the ‘stereotypes’, overdose effects everyone in our community. https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

