WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: Mental health, substance use and overdose in Forsyth County

S@5: Mental health, substance use and overdose in Forsyth County

wbfj-verne
April 29, 2024

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Annie Vasquez, ‘Substance Use Health Educator’,  Forsyth County Department of Public Health will share with Verne (WBFJ radio) about the connection between mental health, substance use and overdose in Forsyth County. Listen now…

 

Forget about the ‘stereotypes’, overdose effects everyone in our community. https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Reducing stigma associated with substance use and overdose can save lives!  Preventing Overdose https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Overdose by the numbers: ‘Unseen Patterns’ (Story Map) website for Forsyth County.  https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Resources (helpful links)  https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

Prescription Medication Drop Boxes https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

 Narcan saves lives https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/8c9e51a9b65a42b4a69d8d5ac9219c52

*This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 5, 2024)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Local blood drives (April 30 – May 6)

wbfj-verne
April 30, 2024

Human Trafficking Awareness documentary

wbfj-verne
April 30, 2024

Tuesday News for April 30, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 30, 2024

Monday News for April 29, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 29, 2024

National Day of Prayer 2024

wbfj-kurt
April 28, 2024

Friday News for April 26, 2024

wbfj-verne
April 26, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.