WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ SHARATHON

WBFJ SHARATHON

wdecker_wbfj
May 2, 2024

Thank You for being part of the WBFJ Sharathon.

% towards goal:  55%

 

Donate online:  https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=366JTLCM5C3BG

Make Your Faith Promise online:  https://wbfj.fm/donate-form/

Your investment in the ministry of WBFJ impacts people in our community and around the world.

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 2, 2024

Thursday News for May 2, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 2, 2024

National Day of Prayer 2024

wbfj-kurt
May 1, 2024

National Small Business Week

wbfj-verne
May 1, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 1, 2024

Wednesday News for May 1, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 1, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.