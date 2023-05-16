WHAT'S NEW
Memorial Day Observances

May 16, 2023

 

MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & OBSERVANCE
Downtown Thomasville

Monday, May 29 @ 9:00am

The parade begins in downtown Thomasville and continues to Cushwa Stadium!

It’s Free  /  (336) 870-8735

 

 

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
Triad Park (Kernersville)

Monday, May 29 @ 11:00am

Guest Speaker: Al Stewart  – a special forces ranger airborne
The ceremony will also feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music & more!
Presented by the Carolina Field of Honor

It’s Free  /  (336) 703-6481

 

 

MILITARY APPRECIATION CONCERT
Shallowford Square (Lewisville)

Monday, May 29 @ 6:00pm

Musical Guest: The Embers
Concessions Available / Free Admission

(336) 945-5558

 

 

