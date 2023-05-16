Memorial Day Observances
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & OBSERVANCE
Downtown Thomasville
Monday, May 29 @ 9:00am
The parade begins in downtown Thomasville and continues to Cushwa Stadium!
It’s Free / (336) 870-8735
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
Triad Park (Kernersville)
Monday, May 29 @ 11:00am
Guest Speaker: Al Stewart – a special forces ranger airborne
The ceremony will also feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music & more!
Presented by the Carolina Field of Honor
It’s Free / (336) 703-6481
MILITARY APPRECIATION CONCERT
Shallowford Square (Lewisville)
Monday, May 29 @ 6:00pm
Musical Guest: The Embers
Concessions Available / Free Admission
(336) 945-5558