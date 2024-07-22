Red Cross Blood Drives (July 22 – July 29, 2024)
Monday, July 22, 2024
Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church = Noon – 4:30pm
New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm
Trellis Supportive Care
101 Hospice Lane
Winston Salem, NC 27103
11:30 AM – 03:30 PM
Stokesdale United Methodist Church
Stokesdale, NC 27357
02:00 PM – 07:00 PM
Advance Methodist Church
1911 NC Hwy 801 S
Advance, NC 27006
01:30 PM – 06:00 PM
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
5000 Noble St
Winston Salem, NC 27105
02:00 PM – 06:30 PM
Tom A. Finch YMCA
Thomasville, NC 27360
01:30 PM – 06:00 PM
Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum
09:00 AM – 06:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
862 Yadkinville Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
02:00 PM – 06:00 PM
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Calvary Baptist Church Sechrist Building
134 S. Peace Haven Road
Winston Salem, NC 27104
02:30 PM – 07:00 PM
Ardmore Baptist Church
Miller Street
Winston Salem, NC 27103
01:30 PM – 06:00 PM
Hooker Furnishings
2485 Penny Rd
High Point, NC 27265
09:00 AM – 01:00 PM
Emerywood Baptist Church
1300 Country Club Road
High Point, NC 27262
02:00 PM – 06:30 PM
Westminster Presbyterian
Greensboro, NC 27410
12:30 PM – 06:00 PM
Davidson Health & Rehab
4748 Old Salisbury Rd
Lexington, NC 27295
10:00 AM – 02:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
3097 US Hwy 311
Madison, NC 27025
03:00 PM – 07:30 PM
Friday, July 26, 2024
Turner’s Chapel AME
7615 Florence School Road
High Point, NC 27265
01:00 PM – 05:00 PM
Koury Convention Center
Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons
3121 High Point Road
Greensboro, NC 27407
08:00 AM – 06:00 PM
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire & Rescue
1338 Old Hollow Rd.
Winston Salem, NC 27105
10:00 AM – 02:00 PM
Hartley YMCA
High Point, NC 27265
09:00 AM – 01:30 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Greensboro, NC 27410
09:00 AM – 01:30 PM
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Johnsontown United Methodist Church
Thomasville, NC 27360
01:00 PM – 05:00 PM
Monday, July 29, 2024
The Resource
1292 S. Stratford Road
Winston Salem, NC 27103
10:00 AM – 02:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
536 S Main Street
King, NC 27021
03:00 PM – 07:00 PM
Liberty Wesleyan Church
Summerfield, NC 27358
02:30 PM – 07:00 PM
Gospel Baptist Church
9042 US Hwy 311
Archdale, NC 27263
03:00 PM – 07:30 PM
