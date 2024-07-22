WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Red Cross Blood Drives (July 22 – July 29, 2024)

Red Cross Blood Drives (July 22 – July 29, 2024)

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2024

American Red Cross                                                                          Local blood drives (July 22- July 29, 2024)

 

Monday, July 22, 2024

Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church = Noon – 4:30pm

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

 

Trellis Supportive Care

101 Hospice Lane
Winston Salem, NC 27103

11:30 AM – 03:30 PM

 

Stokesdale United Methodist Church

Stokesdale, NC 27357

02:00 PM – 07:00 PM

 

Advance Methodist Church

1911 NC Hwy 801 S
Advance, NC 27006

01:30 PM – 06:00 PM

 

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church

5000 Noble St
Winston Salem, NC 27105

02:00 PM – 06:30 PM

 

Tom A. Finch YMCA

Thomasville, NC 27360

01:30 PM – 06:00 PM

 

Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum
09:00 AM – 06:00 PM

 

St. Francis of Assisi

862 Yadkinville Road
Mocksville, NC 27028

02:00 PM – 06:00 PM

 

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Calvary Baptist Church Sechrist Building

134 S. Peace Haven Road
Winston Salem, NC 27104

02:30 PM – 07:00 PM

 

Ardmore Baptist Church

Miller Street
Winston Salem, NC 27103

01:30 PM – 06:00 PM

 

Hooker Furnishings

2485 Penny Rd
High Point, NC 27265

09:00 AM – 01:00 PM

 

Emerywood Baptist Church

1300 Country Club Road
High Point, NC 27262

02:00 PM – 06:30 PM

 

Westminster Presbyterian

Greensboro, NC 27410

12:30 PM – 06:00 PM

 

Davidson Health & Rehab

4748 Old Salisbury Rd
Lexington, NC 27295

10:00 AM – 02:00 PM

 

Grace Baptist Church

3097 US Hwy 311
Madison, NC 27025

03:00 PM – 07:30 PM

 

Friday, July 26, 2024

Turner’s Chapel AME

7615 Florence School Road
High Point, NC 27265

01:00 PM – 05:00 PM

 

Koury Convention Center

Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons
3121 High Point Road
Greensboro, NC 27407

08:00 AM – 06:00 PM

 

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire & Rescue

1338 Old Hollow Rd.
Winston Salem, NC 27105

10:00 AM – 02:00 PM

 

Hartley YMCA

High Point, NC 27265

09:00 AM – 01:30 PM

 

Cornerstone Baptist Church

Greensboro, NC 27410

09:00 AM – 01:30 PM

 

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Johnsontown United Methodist Church

Thomasville, NC 27360

01:00 PM – 05:00 PM

 

Monday, July 29, 2024

The Resource

1292 S. Stratford Road
Winston Salem, NC 27103

10:00 AM – 02:00 PM

 

Calvary Baptist Church

536 S Main Street
King, NC 27021

03:00 PM – 07:00 PM

 

Liberty Wesleyan Church

Summerfield, NC 27358

02:30 PM – 07:00 PM

 

Gospel Baptist Church

9042 US Hwy 311
Archdale, NC 27263

03:00 PM – 07:30 PM

 

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 22, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 22, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 22, 2024

Monday News for July 22, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2024

Senior Services: Christmas in July

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2024

SUN@5: Are you ‘prepared’ for an emergency?

wbfj-verne
July 20, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.