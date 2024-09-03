Tuesday News for September 03, 2024

Below normal temperatures with less humidity for the first week of September.

20 days till Fall (Sunday, September 22).

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Tuesday, September 03, 2024

Tabernacle Baptist Church on Johnson Street (High Point) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Friendship Baptist Church in Randleman = 12:30pm – 5pm

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Amazon Warehouse (Old Greensboro Rd) Kernersville = 11am 3:30pm

Brookstown UMC on Yadkinville Road (Pfafftown) = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Fellowship Presbyterian Church / New Garden Road (Greensboro) = Noon – 4:30pm

Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm -6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Triad Goodwill opening a new retail store and donation center at West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro this Friday, Sept 6 at 10am. Note: 85 cents of every dollar spent at any Goodwill location “goes back to the non-profit’s mission of improving lives and enriching communities through the power of work.”

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/triad-goodwill

Do you love pumpkin spice and fall flavors? Trader Joe’s is looking for its next “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.” The right candidate for the seasonal role will get paid $1,000 dollars for trying all of Trader Joe’s new fall products.

Just fill out an online application before the Sept. 10th deadline

https://wgntv.com/news/trending/get-paid-1k-to-taste-trader-joes-pumpkin-spice-products/

It’s Apple Picking time in North Carolina! A short drive or make it a daytrip.

From Reidsville to Flat Rock to Morganton to Moravian Falls.

Check out the list of Pick Your Own ‘Apple Farms’ on the News Blog…

Deep Discounts for September (Clark Howard) https://clark.com/save-money/september-deals/

Appliances

TVs

Laptops

Grills

End-of-Season close-outs

Look for deals on air conditioners, chainsaws, leaf blowers and lawnmowers

Cell phones

(September is the month when new plans and new phones typically come out.

Apple is expected to reveal their new iPhone 16 next Monday, Sept 9. So that means older models will be discounted as retailers try to make shelf space)

https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/the-iphone-16-is-nearly-here-everything-we-know-release-date-cameras-and-rumors/

At the Box Office

“Reagan” (the Ronald Reagan ‘BioPic’) landing at #3 over the long Labor Day weekend.

Critics hated the film (18% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences seemed to love the film.

Check out an interview with actor Dennis Quaid (who play’s Reagan) and a review of the film from Plugged In (Focus on the Family). https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/reagan-2024/

*’The Forge’ still doing well in theaters (#6) after its second weekend in theaters.

Election 2024: General Election Day on Nov 5th.

Early Voting in North Carolina begins on October 17 and runs thru November 2.

*Are you registered to vote? NOW is a great time to check your voting status.

Links and info available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem: Several items needed.

Diapers (sixes 3 through 6)

Baby boy clothing (sizes 12 months to 2-T)

Also, baby bottles, sippy cups, baby lotion, baby wash, baby plates, bowls, and silverware, baby bibs, burp cloths, and baby boy socks. www.spcclife.org

Brian Clarey, the publisher of Triad City Beat, is currently hospitalized in Charlottesville, Virginia along with his wife, Jill, and their ‘son’, Ross, following a severe crash on Friday. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the family’s needs.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/community-rallies-around-triad-city-beat-editor-family-hurt-in-crash/

Praying for singer/songwriter Ryan Stevenson – and his family in Oregon.

Ryan’s dad passed away over the weekend. https://www.ryanstevensonmusic.com

High School football (Week 2)

A few games were actually played on MONDAY (Labor Day)

Dudley 49, Southeast Guilford 0

West Rowan 25, Davie County 8

Andrews 50, High Point Central 0

https://www.wxii12.com/article/high-school-football-teams-make-up-games-on-labor-day/62038155



Topgolf will open its Greensboro location on Friday, Sept. 13.

Topgolf Greensboro located on Guilford College Road along I-40, features 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-greensboro-topgolf-opens-2024/62006203

Archaeologists in Jerusalem have discovered a beautiful ancient stone seal from the time of the First Jewish Temple built by King Solomon. CBN News

RECALLS

Check the kid’s lunch box: Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice bottles (six pack, 8-ounce bottles) sold in stores across 25 states (including North Carolina). Reason: potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

Details: The recalled juices have a UPC of 0-78742-29655-5 and a “best if used by” date of December 28, 2024. https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/walmart-recalling-apple-juice-25-states-due-arsenic-levels

Deli meat alert: Avoid eating recalled deli meats due to a listeria outbreak. Boar’s Head issued a recall in late July, focusing on several deli meat products including liverwurst, ham, bologna, sausage and roasted bacon. *According to the CDC: Close to 60 people have been hospitalized in 18 states, and nine people have died.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/28/health/cdc-warning-boars-head-deli-meat/index.html

https://boarshead.com/pages/product-recall-full-product-list