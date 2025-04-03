SUN@5: April 6, 2025

Spring is here. And it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors, responsibly.

Rebecca Craps, NC Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County will share more about coexisting with wildlife.

Spring bird migration: Reduce light pollution by cutting off our front porch lights at night. April is a great time to put out our hummingbird feeders. With egg prices rising, should I start raising chickens? Maybe…

Listen to our interview…

*Check out resources, follow the events calendar and sign up for updates at https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

Rebecca Craps is a NC Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County, Natural Resources and Environmental Systems

Plus…

“Committed to doing the most good, for the most people, in the most need”

Major Andrew Wiley with the Salvation Army serving the greater Winston-Salem area will expand on “Doing the Most Good” through helping families at their ‘Center of Hope’, Summer Camp for local kids, and their annual fundraiser event…

Hands and Hearts 2025 Reception and Dinner happening Thursday, April 10 @ 5:30pm at the Ken Carlson Red Shield Youth Center (formerly known as the Boys & Girls Club) on Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem.

For more information about programs or to make a donation, visit www.SalvationArmyWS.org

On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/salarmyws/#

Listen to our interview…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 6, 2025)