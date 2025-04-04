Friday, News for April 04, 2025

Expect above normal temperatures through the weekend. Our average HIGH temperature should be around 68 degrees!

Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the VERY HIGH range through the weekend. GRASS and WEED pollen in the MODERATE range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

TODAY: High Point Heroes Club will enjoy a FREE staff led nature hike at the Piedmont Environmental Center off Penny Road in High Point from 5:30 till 7pm.

Just email or call Timpani Troxler to RSVP (336- 883-3483) or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month.

More than 20 years later. “The Resurrection of the Christ” – the sequel to the 2004 ‘The Passion of the Christ’ – will begin shooting scenes on-location in Rome this August.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/passion-christ-sequel-set-begin-production-summer

At the Box Office this weekend: “The Chosen: The Last Supper- Part Two’

The Chosen is releasing The Last Supper (Parts 1 – 3) in theaters over consecutive weeks leading up to Easter. Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/chosen-last-supper-part-one-2025/

Monday deadline (April 7) to sign up for FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina. *The assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad. Contact FEMA at 919-629-3857.

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Library locations in Forsyth County. Tax filing deadline is April 15!

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

Job well done! In honor of his 36 years of service, Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries’ fellowship hall has been named in honor of former Senior Chaplain Rodney Stilwell.

https://forsythjpm.org/

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be this year’s recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for “putting his life and career on the line” in overseeing the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The award, created in 1989, is presented to “public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences.”https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/03/politics/mike-pence-jfk-profile-in-courage-award/index.html?

Update: The Winston-Salam DASH ‘on the road’… at home?

Instead of opening on the road in Rome, Georgia this weekend, the DASH are now hosting the Rome Emperors in Winston-Salem due to a ‘facilities problem’ at the Rome stadium! *The DASH will be considered the AWAY team. Enjoy $1 dollar hotdogs! $10 tickets.

Friday first pitch at 6:30pm. Saturday and Sunday first pitch at 1pm. www.wsdash.com

*The DASH will host the Greensboro Grasshoppers this Tuesday evening (April 8) in their official ‘home opener’ of the local baseball season.