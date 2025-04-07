Monday, News for April 07, 2025

Allergy Alert: A better day for allergy sufferers? TREE pollen in the MODERATE range. GRASS and WEED pollen in the LOW range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Important dates coming up…

April 13 = Palm Sunday

April 15 = Tax filing day (next Tuesday)

April 20 = Easter Sunday

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on- make sure your lights are ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

Up from the ashes (Praise). Siloam Church near Denton held a special ‘dedication ceremony’ over the weekend for its new church building, after a devastating fire seven years ago. According to Fox 8, a few items were ‘salvaged’ from the fire including the Bible that sat on the pulpit as the walls and roof came falling down.

*Siloam Church has been serving the Denton community for 192 years.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/denton-church-rises-from-ashes-holds-dedication-ceremony/

NC-DMV: Extending hours of operation. Several locations across the Piedmont Triad are now open at 7am starting TODAY (Monday, April 7) including Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Do I need a Real ID? Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​ If your North Carolina driver’s license IS a Real ID, it will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. The REAL ID is completely optional.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/default.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, April 7, 2025

High Point Rockers on Lindsay Street (HP) = Noon – 4:30pm

Gospel Baptist Church, Hwy 311 in Archdale = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Local baseball: Winston-Salam DASH will host the Greensboro Grasshoppers this Tuesday evening (April 8) in their official ‘home opener’. First pitch 6:30pm.

www.wsdash.com

Tax filing day is next Tuesday (April 15)

FREE Tax Prep assistance and forms are available at Forsyth County Library locations.

More information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

RECALL: Two varieties of Texas Pete hot sauce have been recalled in 10 states including North Carolina over ‘mis-labeling’ of ingredients.

The T.W. Garner Food Company sharing that certain bottles of its Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce and Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce are being recalled.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/hot-sauces-recalled-across-10-states/

TODAY is the deadline (April 7) to sign up for FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina. *The assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad. 919-629-3857.

‘Food Truck Festival’ hosted by CWC Winston-Salem

Join CWC for their 4th annual Food Truck Festival at their location on Union Cross Road…this Saturday (April 12) from 3pm – 7pm. Live music, bounce houses and face painting for the kids (all FREE). And lots of food trucks (with food for purchase).

Thanks to Pastor Caleb for sharing more about the church and the event earlier this morning on your WBFJ Morning Show!

*CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan) is located at 2390 Union Cross Road, WS.

https://www.cwc.ws/events/food-truck-festival/2025-04-12

Breaking News this morning. US stocks plunge for a third day as recession fears grow following Trump’s aggressive tariff plan. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/markets-reeling-week-fears-trumps-095145116.html Global markets have fallen drastically since President Trump launched a trade war against most of the world last Wednesday. https://www.npr.org/2025/04/07/

Consumer advocate Clark Howard shares some sound advice…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaIEhfDP5JQ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington, DC to talk US tariffs and tensions in the Middle East.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/netanyahu-trump-meet-address-us-tariffs-iran-threat-gaza-crisis

After 29 years, Jackson Music is CLOSING its Winston-Salem store- after 29 years.

Everything must go during their retirement sale. Lessons and repairs will continue TFN.

*Jackson Music is located at 1409 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

https://www.jacksonsmusic.com/retirement-sale/

Jay North, best known as his TV character “Dennis the Menace” passed away from a battle with colon cancer. North was 73. https://www.npr.org

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament

Men’s Championship game tonight: Houston VS Florida. CBS Sports

WOMEN: UConn is back on top of women’s basketball, winning its 12th national championship by routing defending champion South Carolina 82-59 on Sunday

Rocketown celebrates 30 years. Rocketown is the youth outreach vision of Christian music artist Michael W. Smith and has been helping kids stay off the streets and find Jesus for three decades. Rocketown started as a dance club in Franklin, and later moved to a ‘rough’ part of downtown Nashville. In addition to a legit coffee bar and after-school program, Rocketown is most famous for its indoor skate park. So, teens who are into skateboarding, video games, need a hot meal, or just a ‘safe place’ to do homework come to Rocketown.

One of the highlights at Rocketown is the family dinner held every Thursday night. Everyone gets a delicious free hot meal and hears an encouraging message. “You have to earn the right to speak into a kid’s life. And that takes time.”

Rocketown’s motto: To provide a fun, safe place for teens to be and be known, experience the love of Jesus, and launch a life of purpose.

Learn more about Rocketown on our News Blog. https://www.rocketown.org/

https://cbn.com/news/us/build-it-and-theyll-come-michael-w-smiths-rocketown-ministry-changing-young-lives-30-years

At the Box Office. “The Chosen: The Last Supper- Part Two’ Settles at #3 at the box office over the weekend. The Chosen is releasing The Last Supper (Parts 1 – 3) in theaters over consecutive weeks leading up to Easter. Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/chosen-last-supper-part-one-2025/