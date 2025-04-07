Real ID: NC DMV extending hours
NC-DMV: Extending hours of operation.
Several locations across the Piedmont Triad are now open at 7am starting TODAY (Monday, April 7) including Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.
https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx
Do I need a Real ID? Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.
If your North Carolina driver’s license IS a Real ID, it will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. The REAL ID is completely optional.
NC-DMV: ‘Summer hours on Saturdays’ go into effect on June 7.
Walk-in services (8am – noon) on Saturdays this summer from June 7 thru Aug. 2
No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…
Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway
Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street
Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Boulevard
Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street
