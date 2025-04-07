WHAT'S NEW
Real ID: NC DMV extending hours

April 7, 2025

NC-DMV: Extending hours of operation.

Several locations across the Piedmont Triad are now open at 7am starting TODAY (Monday, April 7) including Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

 

Do I need a Real ID? Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​

If your North Carolina driver’s license IS a Real ID, it will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. The REAL ID is completely optional.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/default.aspx

 

NC-DMV: ‘Summer hours on Saturdays’ go into effect on June 7.

Walk-in services (8am – noon) on Saturdays this summer from June 7 thru Aug. 2

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Boulevard

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

 

 

