Food Truck Festival at CWC

wbfj-verne
April 7, 2025

Join CWC Winston-Salem for their 4th annual Food Truck Festival at their location on Union Cross Road. Live music, bounce houses and face painting for the kids (all FREE). And lots of food trucks (with food for purchase).

‘Food Truck Festival’ hosted by CWC (Christ Wesleyan) Winston-Salem this Saturday (April 12) from 3pm – 7pm at their location at 2390 Union Cross Road, WS.

https://www.cwc.ws/events/food-truck-festival/2025-04-12

Thanks to Pastor Caleb for sharing more about the church and the event Monday morning on the WBFJ Morning Show!

 

 

 

