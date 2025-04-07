Food Truck Festival at CWC

Join CWC Winston-Salem for their 4th annual Food Truck Festival at their location on Union Cross Road. Live music, bounce houses and face painting for the kids (all FREE). And lots of food trucks (with food for purchase).

Thanks to Pastor Caleb for sharing more about the church and the event Monday morning on the WBFJ Morning Show!