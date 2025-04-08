Tuesday, News for April 08, 2025

Freeze Warning for the Piedmont Triad overnight into Wednesday morning

*Protect those tender plants from the cold.

Allergy Alert: Expect ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Important dates coming up…

April 13 = Palm Sunday

April 15 = Tax filing day (next Tuesday)

April 20 = Easter Sunday

Today is Zoo lovers day

Tax filing day is one week away (April 15)

Praise: Two teens were rescued from Salem Creek late Monday afternoon. Winston-Salem police responded to Salem Creek near the intersection of Main and Waughtown streets where they found the teens on a rock in the water after they were swept down the creek as they were walking near the water. Police stressing that water levels and current can change quickly after a rainfall. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/salem-creek-water-rescue-2-juveniles/83-1a419214-7edf-45ef-8f11-602fd3c5df97

Update: A 16-year-old student has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after police say he stabbed another male student inside a bathroom at Glenn High School on Monday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The student who was stabbed is expected to make a full recovery. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/law-enforcement-situation-glenn-high-school-kernersville/83-3cf8a888-8e8d-4d1a-aa48-6e43e9f7eec8

Extending hours of operation. Several NC-DMV locations across the Piedmont Triad are now open at 7am including Thomasville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, Elkin, Yadkinville, and Wilkesboro.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Do I need a Real ID? Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board all commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings.​ If your North Carolina driver’s license IS a Real ID, it will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. The REAL ID is completely optional.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/default.aspx

American Idol is celebrating Easter with a three-hour special “Songs of Faith” episode, on Easter Sunday (April 20) at 8pm on ABC.

Artists include Cece Winans, Brandon Lake and American Idol alumni Roman Collins. https://gospelmusic.org/news/cece-winans-brandon-lake-set-to-perform-on-american-idol-easter-special

Monthly Veterans Coffee event at RCR (event center) in Welcome happening this Wednesday morning from 9 – 10:30am. Doors open at 8am….

https://www.facebook.com/events/1682836658985814/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Local baseball: Home opener for the Winston-Salam DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers this evening (April 8). First pitch 6:30pm.

www.wsdash.com

With Palm Sunday and Easter approaching…

“Let us give thanks to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ!

Because of his great mercy he gave us new life by raising Jesus Christ from death. This fills us with a living hope” 1 Peter 1:3 Good News Translation