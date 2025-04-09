Wednesday, News for April 09, 2025

Allergy Alert: Expect ELEVATED LEVELS of TREE, GRASS and WEED pollen https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Important dates coming up…

April 13 = Palm Sunday is THIS Sunday.

April 15 = Tax filing day (next Tuesday)

April 20 = Easter Sunday

Posted on Facebook this morning…

Sundance Farms on Community Road in Davidson County (Arcadia)…No strawberries this season? “We will not be having strawberries this year. We appreciate your patronage in the past”

Ingram’s Strawberry Farm on Riverdale Road in High Point. Last night…” Temperature probes set. Flashlights charged. Warm clothes set out. Coffee ready for to brew…Now (we) just watch and wait”

Walking Taco Wednesdays. Winston-Salam DASH hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch tonight at 6:30pm. Grasshoppers winning on Tuesday evening (4-3) www.wsdash.com

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office – Community Library Tour continues…

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community gathering TONIGHT (April 9) at 6pm at the Rural Hall Branch Library. Learn more about day-to-day operations and new innovative technology. There will be ‘meet and greet’ as well as a Q&A with citizens. FREE All are invited. www.gofcsonc.us

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has been appointed to the Governor’s Crime Commission. The commission, made up of over 40 members statewide, sets program priorities and makes recommendations to Governor Josh Stein for grant awards, with the goal of reducing crime and enhancing public safety.

Kimbrough brings over 40 years of law enforcement experience. WFDD

At the Box Office. ‘Mindcraft the movie’ exceeded expectations at the Box Office over the weekend. Check out movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family’s Plugged In…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/chosen-last-supper-part-one-2025/

“The Chosen: The Last Supper- Part Two’ settled in at #3 at the box office last weekend. The Chosen is releasing The Last Supper (Parts 1 – 3) in theaters over consecutive weeks leading up to Easter.

The Hands and Hearts 2025 Reception and Dinner supporting the Salvation Army serving the Greater Winston-Salem area is happening this Thursday, April 10 @ 5:30pm at the Ken Carlson Red Shield Youth Center (formerly known as the Boys & Girls Club) on Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem.

For more information about programs or to make a donation, visit www.SalvationArmyWS.org

On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/salarmyws/#

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (West 1st Street, WS) = 9:30am – 3pm

Jerry Long YMCA on S. Peace Haven Road, Clemmons = 10:30am – 3pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road, Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Friday, April 11, 2025

Greensboro Day School on Lawndale Drive, Greensboro = 9am – 1:30pm

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Chair City Fitness on Liberty Dr, Thomasville = Noon – 4:30pm

Monday, April 14, 2025

Kernersville Wesleyan Church on North Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Oak Ridge Methodist Church in Oak Ridge = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Liberty Wesleyan Church on Hwy 158 in Summerfield = 2:30pm – 7pm

Fairfield Community Church on Hwy 62 in High Point = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS