Wednesday Word

A lil’ church on the chip aisle?

A planned stop at a local Walmart Sunday afternoon ended up as a blessing.

My wife and I were picking up a few items when an elderly black gentleman strolled past us on the chip aisle.

He suddenly turned around in front of Paula and I and started proclaiming Jesus.

“We don’t share about Jesus enough,” the man said very enthusiastically!

He shared that his mother – a praying mother – had raised 8 kids after his dad passed away.

He eluded that he had strayed from the faith but is on fire for Jesus now as he quoted numerous scripture verses! He definitely was filled with spirit!

“I’ll leave you with this…” was uttered by the gentleman several times during his 10 minute sermonette before he actually walked off.

Jesus is our salvation.

Jesus is our healer. Our redeemer…

Jesus is our only hope (not the government or even a man).

Jesus loves us, no matter our color or bank account.

Hebrews 13:2 God’s Word translation encourages us…

“Don’t forget to show hospitality to believers you don’t know.

By doing this some believers have shown hospitality to angels without being aware of it.”

As we turned toward the next aisle to continue our shopping, the gentleman was stopped once again, evangelizing to a 20-something young man at an end-cap. And yes, he was unashamedly proclaiming Jesus.

-Verne

With Palm Sunday and Easter approaching…

“Let us give thanks to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ!

Because of his great mercy he gave us new life by raising Jesus Christ from death.

This fills us with a living hope” 1 Peter 1:3 Good News Translation