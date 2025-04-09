WHAT'S NEW
‘Maybe I Can Be?’ by Sara Morales

April 9, 2025

‘Maybe I Can Be?’
…a children’s book by local author Sara Morales

Understanding our plan and purpose, our identity in Christ!
Sara (an inner city girl) takes a trip to the zoo with her parents.
She wants to ‘be’ like the animals she sees but soon learns that God has created her to be, her.

“My goal is to get the book’s message in the heart of our kids”
    -Sara M.

Sara Morales is a local author, Bible teacher, wife, homeschool mom to 3 children.  Sara is available to share her book and Jesus to groups locally! Sara’s email is sarelisseruiz@gmail.com
Mobile (973) 460-0431

The book is available on Amazon
www.amazon.com/Maybe-Can-Be-Sara…les/dp/B0DPQQSZJL

Listen to Verne’s conversation with Sara Morales…

 

