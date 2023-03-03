Easter Celebrations
March 3, 2023
251st EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE
Home Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sunday, April 9 @ 6:00am
The sunrise service begins at Salem Square and proceeds to God’s Acre in Old Salem accompanied by the Moravian band and liturgy.
