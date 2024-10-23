Wednesday News for October 23, 2024

Above normal temperatures with lots of sunshine through Saturday. Normal High Temp for today = 69 degrees … SUNSET will be 6:32pm

In-person Early Voting continues in North Carolina through Nov 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th www.ncsbe.gov/

View your sample ballot, check out the link on the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Voter Tool Box https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-tools-and-forms

RECALL: The CDC issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate E. coli outbreak that is somehow linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders. At least 49 illnesses (and one death) have been reported across 10 states. Most of the illnesses are in Colorado and Nebraska.

Denny’s will close 150 of its lowest-performing restaurants. About half of the closures will happen this year and the rest in 2025. Specific locations weren’t revealed.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/dennys-expects-to-close-150-locations-by-end-of-2025/

Recovery in Western NC

Back to school for students in several mountain communities…

Watauga County this Thursday

Buncombe County this Friday

Asheville City Schools next Monday (OCT 28)

Update: Grandfather Mountain reopened at 9am this morning.

The park encourages visitors to shop at local businesses and restaurants while they’re visiting to help the economy of Western NC. Please note that some towns are not ready for visitors yet check ahead before you travel, and hundreds of roads remain closed across Western NC. However, many areas are encouraging tourists now!

After a delay, you can register at an Operation Christmas Child processing center starting this week. New registration dates…

Charlotte registration opens this Thursday (October 24). Processing begins Nov. 23

Boone registration begins this Friday, October 25. Processing begins Nov. 27

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Oct 26)

Locally, you can drop-off unwanted medications in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem between 10am till 2pm. Drop off unused and expired medications, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and needles. More info at www.safemedicinedrop.com

*Hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Novant Health

THE Barbecue Festival in Lexington happening this Saturday (Oct 26).

Opening ceremonies at 9am when the first barbecue sandwich of the day is consumed, followed by a choreograph parade that will make its way down Main Street in Lexington.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/new-interactive-parade-will-kick-off-40th-lexington-barbecue-festival/