Wednesday Word

“How’s Your Love Life?”

I was on the air one night at the fair when a young couple walked into the Gazebo and headed towards me. She looked at me with a big smile on her face and asked if I could play something romantic for them. Well this is a first, I thought to myself. “Do you know that we’re a contemporary Christian music station?” I asked. “I’m trying to get back into going to church” she said, as both of them gazed back into each other’s eyes. We’ll get back to that shortly.

Sensing an opportunity (and feeling a tug from God), I told them that I thought I had a song and would play it as soon as I could. A few minutes later I played “I Will Be Here” by Steven Curtis Chapman. As they started slow dancing, gazing into each other’s eyes and sharing the occasional kiss, I remarked to one of our volunteers that I hoped this wasn’t a mistake. “Ahh, Young Love”, was all she said. “That seems like such a long, long time ago” I said, and we shared a laugh together.

When the song was over, the young couple walked backed over and thanked me, and she asked about the song title so they could listen to it again. I did so, invited them to check out the station, then felt led to say “Just keep God 1st and you’ll be OK.” They both smiled, nodded and walked away. When our volunteer walked back over, I commented that I hope I’d done the right thing by them. She said (paraphrased) “Absolutely. They experienced the love of the Lord through you tonight.”

I’ve thought about that young couple a few times since then and wondered how they’re doing. But that night has also caused me to think about my own love life…with Jesus. Have we been talking every day lately? Do I still trust Him with everything and everyone in my life? Do I read His Father’s word every day like I used to? Do I share and show His love to everyone that crosses my path? True confession time… I’ve realized that has not been the case for most of this year. Our love life definitely needs some work on my part. So, I’ve confessed it here today, asked for forgiveness and recommitted myself to our love life together. What about you? How’s Your love life?

Matthew 22:36-40

: 36 “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”

37 Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’[c] 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’[d] 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

Grace and Peace,

Dennis