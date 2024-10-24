Thursday News for October 24, 2024

Above normal temperatures with lots of sunshine through Saturday. SUNSET will be 6:30pm.

Fall Home Furnishings Market in High Point begins Saturday (October 26-30)

In-person Early Voting continues in North Carolina through Nov 2.

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th www.ncsbe.gov/

View your sample ballot, check out the link on the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

Update: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Tropical Storm Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

NC State quarterback Grayson McCall has announced his ‘retirement from football’ after suffering another concussion. The 23-year old senior was stretchered off the field during a game on October 5 after taking a hit to the head. He has not played since the injury.

“As you all know I have battled injuries my whole career. I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space”. –Grayson McCall

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/24/sport/grayson-mccall-nc-state-retires-concussion-spt-intl/index.html

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted 6-3 to continue opening its meetings with a moment of silence rather than a board member-led prayer, a practice that it had in place for years but abandoned back in June after a lawsuit was threatened. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wsfcs-prayer-meetings-religious/article

Would you like to volunteer at a ‘shoebox processing center’ with

Operation Christmas Child?

Charlotte registration opens TODAY (Oct 24). Processing begins Nov. 23

Boone registration opens this Friday (Oct 25. Processing begins Nov. 27

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Oct 26)

Locally, you can drop-off unwanted medications in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary School in Winston-Salem between 10am till 2pm. Drop off unused and expired medications, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and needles. More info at www.safemedicinedrop.com

*Hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Novant Health

On today’s daily broadcast of Focus on the Family…

‘Discovering Your Spiritual Temperament with Gary Thomas’

Gary has identified 9 “pathways” or spiritual temperaments in which we experience God best. For example: Some people feel most connected to God in nature. Some experience God by caring for others.

FYI: Gary Thomas was recently in Greensboro for the Sacred Marriage conference. *Listen to Focus on the Family TONIGHT at 9pm on WBFJ.

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/discovering-your-spiritual-temperament/

THE Barbecue Festival in Lexington happening this Saturday (Oct 26).

Opening ceremonies at 9am when the first barbecue sandwich of the day is consumed.

The Lexington Barbecue Festival will cover a stretch of nine blocks on Main Street in uptown Lexington. www.thebarbecuefestival.com/events/2024/

The FAA has published new rules that it calls “the final piece of the puzzle” toward allowing electric “air taxis” to start whizzing through the skies. Pilots must now learn the new subset of aircraft designs, part of a budding industry being flooded with investment money in hopes of a future that closely mirrors the flying cars from “The Jetsons.” https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/22/business/faa-new-regulations-electric-air-taxis/index.html

Walt Disney World has raised prices on its annual passes, increasing anywhere between $30 and $100 dollars. CNN

Recovery continues in Western NC

Back to school in several mountain communities…

Watauga County: Students back to class TODAY.

Buncombe County this Friday

Asheville City Schools students back to class next Monday (OCT 28)

Update: Grandfather Mountain reopened on Wednesday.

Please note that some towns are not ready for visitors yet check ahead before you travel, and hundreds of roads remain closed across Western NC. However, many areas are encouraging tourists now! NC-DOT

NC DOT: Road conditions / Reopening dashboard

https://ncdot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/cb4d6b257ed8420e838f7baffc9ecdbe

Unclaimed cash? The NC State Treasurer recently handed a check to Samaritan’s Purse for just over $50,000 dollars! The money was found in the state’s unclaimed cash reserve. “Samaritan’s Purse was designated the beneficiary of a life insurance policy but was never connected with the money (until early October).”

-Dale Folwell, NC State Treasurer

*You or a family member could have cash at NCcash.com.

These funds are from closed bank accounts, wages that were owed, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds…the contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned for a period of time. NCcash.com

NOTE: Do not Google “unclaimed cash”. There are third-party sites that will charge you for what the state is doing for free.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/samaritans-purse-helping-helene-recovery-had-50k-in-unclaimed-cash-what-do-you-have-nc-cash-state-treasurers-office-free-to-check-and-claim-money/