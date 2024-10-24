SUN@5: Mission 5k + Samaritan’s Purse Volunteer

The Mission 5K is back.

Emily Davis chats with Wally and Verne about The Mission 5K and 1 mile fun run happening Saturday, November 2 in Clemmons. Registration at 7am. Fun run at 8am. 5k at 8:30am Location: 6339 Jessie Lane in Clemmons.

If you’re looking for a race that not only warms up your legs, but really warms your heart, sign up for The Mission 5K.

http://www.missionfeetfirst.com

Race sign up: https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/winston-salem/goodworks

Keith and Emily Davis are the owners of Fleet Feet of Winston-Salem and Clemmons

Relief efforts continue in western NC. Kelly Jackson Davis volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse this past week in Watauga county (near Boone). Kelly will share about her experience, plus give tips for those who are looking to volunteer. https://www.spvolunteer.org/

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 27, 2024)