S@5: Max Lucado “Come to the Cross”

wbfj-verne
March 29, 2024

Easter Special from Max Lucado “Come to the Cross”

 

Bible teacher Max Lucado shares about the GRACE gift of Christ.  Shaped by grace. Strengthened by grace. Softened by grace.

In this cornerstone message, Max Lucado challenges us to not only receive grace but also to be changed by grace.

www.maxlucado.com

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 31, 2024)

