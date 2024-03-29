Friday News

WBFJ NEWS – GOOD FRIDAY, March 29, 2024

Closures on this GOOD FRIDAY:

Winston-Salem City Offices and All Forsyth County Offices are Closed.

All State Government Offices are Closed, but Federal Government Offices are Open Today.

Winston-Salem Garbage Collection Changes:

Friday Collection will be Monday, April 1st.

Recycling and Yard-Waste Collections are Not affected.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/good-friday-closings-changes/article_d22d22a4-e7ac-11ee-a5ce-bb024f8678d2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

POLLEN REPORT: Tree Pollen – HIGH! – Grass Pollen – MODERATE!

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Not all candies are created equal. Everyone likes different things in their Easter baskets. But did you know that Dentists have an opinion on what should be in a basket too—and no, they won’t say that you should never eat candy! The consensus is—CHOCOLATE is the best when it comes to your teeth since it dissolves most easily and washes away. Dark Chocolate also tends to have a Lower Sugar Content. The sticky stuff. Gummies, jelly beans, Peeps, and sour candies are on the not-so-great list. She says lollipops shouldn’t even be an option. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/what-easter-candy-would-a-dentist-pick-chocolate-not-hard-candy-gummies-sour-they-are-more-abrasive-on-teeth-enamel-ask-the-dentist-malik-johnson/83-b23b820e-4533-4698-bc64-e94a2f7ffea3

That Geomagnetic Storm Watch you’ve heard about is on through Monday. Solar Flares may still yet interfere with Radio Transmissions, but it could also continue to make for great views of the Northern Lights.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/geomagnetic-storm-from-solar-flare-could-disrupt-radio-communications-create-aurora/60289108

While North Carolina may not be in the path of Totality, we should Still get quite the spectacle during the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Tapoco (44 Miles West of Bryson City) right on the State Line of Tennessee will see the Highest Eclipse Magnitude at 88.5%, and in an Extreme Trip to the Other side of the state, Bald Head Island will see the least at 75.5%. Everyone in between will see a Partial Eclipse within that range.

https://myfox8.com/weather/eclipse-2024/solar-eclipse-2024-how-much-will-north-carolina-see-and-when/

FREE MULCH: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Free leaf mulch pickup for Forsyth County homeowners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis late March through mid-April.

Couple of Saturdays coming up: March 30, April 6 and 13 from 8am – 3pm.

Location: The Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility in Rural Hall. The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities division employees. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

*For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch.

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 70…

Tonight: Mostly Clear… Low 43…

Saturday: Sunny… High 75…

EASTER Sunday: Sunny… (Morn Low 51) High 80…