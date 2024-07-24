Self-Care = Physical and Spiritual Balance

July 24th is (International) Self-Care day. A day for all of us to prioritize self-care and make it a part of our lifestyle.

The great Commandment teaches that self-care is not selfish. Jesus practiced good self-care, as did Paul and the other apostles. “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39). You might not realize it, but these words point us to the heart of good self-care. Read more… https://www.focusonthefamily.com/marriage/you-cant-give-to-others-what-you-dont-already-have/

Yes, Self-Care IS a Christian Discipline. https://sojo.net/articles/yes-self-care-christian-discipline

“A biblical understanding of ‘self-care’” https://erlc.com/resource/why-we-need-a-biblical-understanding-of-self-care/#