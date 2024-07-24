WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Self-Care = Physical and Spiritual Balance

Self-Care = Physical and Spiritual Balance

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2024

July 24th is (International) Self-Care day. A day for all of us to prioritize self-care and make it a part of our lifestyle.

The great Commandment teaches that self-care is not selfish.  Jesus practiced good self-care, as did Paul and the other apostles.  “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39). You might not realize it, but these words point us to the heart of good self-care. Read more…   https://www.focusonthefamily.com/marriage/you-cant-give-to-others-what-you-dont-already-have/

 

Yes, Self-Care IS a Christian Discipline.       https://sojo.net/articles/yes-self-care-christian-discipline

 

“A biblical understanding of ‘self-care’”       https://erlc.com/resource/why-we-need-a-biblical-understanding-of-self-care/#

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 25, 2024

Thursday News for July 25, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 25, 2024

Build a Shoebox ONLINE / Operation Christmas Child

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2024

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 24, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 24, 2024

Wednesday News for July 24, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 24, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.